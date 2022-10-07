Nothing gets the day off to a better start than a cup of freshly brewed coffee! The top travel company, Booking.com, has put together a list of coffee estates in India where visitors may participate in the selection of coffee beans, have tastings, and get a much-needed caffeine boost on this International Coffee Day.

These coffee plantations, which span for miles, are primarily located in the mountainous regions of South India in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. If you enjoy coffee, mark these locations on your calendar for a guaranteed caffeine surge!

Coorg, Karnataka

Surrounded by numerous lakes, lush green hills, rich flora and fauna, Coorg, is known for its Arabica and Robusta brews. Almost 40 percent of India’s coffee is grown in Coorg, and it plays a significant role in the local economy. November is the best time to visit this hill station as coffee lovers will be able to witness berry picking during this time. Some of the places that you could visit during your stay at Coorg include Abbey Falls, mini Tibet of Bylakuppe, Virajpet and Mandalpatti.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Known as the ‘Coffee Land of Karnataka’ Chikmagalur is a must visit for coffee enthusiasts. When the British Raj introduced coffee to India, it all began at Chikmagalur. Additionally, it is from here that the bulk of the nation’s coffee is produced. You can hire a tour guide to show you around this lush, mountainous region and explain how coffee is made, or you can hike through it to learn more about the plantations or just back and simply enjoy a warm cup of coffee. In Chikmagalur, you may discover a lot of resorts surrounded by coffee plantations. You don’t have to travel far to look for or smell fresh coffee beans.

Palani Hills, Tamil Nadu

The Palani Hills, a continuation of the Western Ghats, are home to elegant mansions on coffee estates. Along with coffee, the area is renowned for its avocado, pepper, and lime plantations. The Rajakkad Estate has a hotel that dates back to the 18th century, which takes pride in serving freshly ground coffee. Guided tours of the coffee estate are also available.

Wayanad, Kerala

Apart from the beautiful coffee plantations, Wayanad also provides multiple other activities to do that will make your visit worthwhile. If you travel in November or December, you may gather berries, go bird watching, hike up to the Edakkal caves, which have inscriptions that date back 8,000 years, or go rafting on the Kuruva Dweep river. Don’t forget to visit a handful of the country’s biggest waterfalls, which can be found in Wayanad.

Chikhaldara, Maharashtra

One of the only coffee plantations in Maharashtra, Chikhaldara is about 600kms from Pune. Pretty lakes, waterfalls, and the hilly terrains of Amravati. It is a bird watcher’s paradise with several old forts to keep the history nerds engaged. As it is still relatively unknown on the tourist map, this plantation should be on your itinerary for a peaceful holiday away from the hustle bustle.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Araku Valley is a beautiful hill station in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. Located along the Eastern Ghats, the area is home to numerous tribes, all of whom are involved in the cultivation of coffee. The local tribes have their own brand of brilliant organic coffee called Araku Emerald claimed to be the first organic coffee by a tribe in India. Visitors can buy from them and enjoy the local taste of this famous coffee. Other regions in Andhra Pradesh that produce some great coffee are Chintapalli, Paderu and Maredumilli.

