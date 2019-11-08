Receiving a gold medal signifies excellence in a particular field but there is a country which bestows gold medals on people who have more than seven children.

Large families are being promoted in Kazakhstan. The government here wants more children in families. Therefore, mothers who promote this weird law are presented with gold medals.

The Government of Kazakhstan awards silver and gold medals for mothers having six, seven or more children, and honors them with the title of ‘Hero Mothers’. Not stopping at that, the government also sponsors a month’s ration.

Roshan Kozomkulova, a resident of Kazakhstan, is the mother of 10 children – eight girls and two boys. She has both silver and gold medals. Kozomkulova is proud of her achievements. She is also entitled to government allowances throughout her life.

Aksana Elusezova from the Department of Labour and Social Programs of Kazakhstan reportedly says that Kazakhstan Government Policy promotes childbirth in the country and encourages every mother to have more children.