Eyeing covid, lockdown is in place and a slab has been fixed to limit the number of guests in the wedding. But it is said that when in love, people cross their boundaries and do extraordinary and weird things. A unique marriage has been reported where a couple got married on the flight.

The couple from Madurai booked an entire flight from Madurai to Bangalore and tied the knot exactly when their airplane was over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the ‘graceful’ presence of their 161 relatives in the flight, according to a report in India.com.

Now photos of this wedding have become viral on social media. It is astonishing that the passengers on board the plane were not wearing masks and social distancing was not seen anywhere. People are seen taking photographs of the couple on the plane itself and there is a crowd-like atmosphere just a normal wedding.

The couple, identified as Rakesh and Dakshina, are both residents of Madurai and decided to rent the plane for two hours to tie the knot up above the sky in a bid to avoid the ongoing COVID-19 wedding restrictions and curfew in Tamil Nadu.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

According to ANI, the airport officials had no idea about this. “A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport authority officials were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony,” the Madurai Airport director, S. Senthil Valavan, told the news agency.

Now, the DGCA has been informed about the incident and is gearing up to take action. The airline has been asked to file a complaint against those who flouted the Covid norms with the relevant authorities.