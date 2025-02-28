BIJAY MANDAL, OP

Bhubaneswar: There are only a few actors from Odisha who appeared in Hindi movies but Uttam Mohanty is the only actor after Prashanta Nanda who headlined a Hindi movie. Uttam was more than just an actor. He was a beloved figure whose charm, talent, and versatility made him a household name in Odisha and beyond. From his early beginnings, he captivated audiences with his powerful performances, portraying characters with depth and grace. His ability to evoke emotions and connect with viewers on a personal level is a testament to his skill and dedication to his craft. He was not just a star; he was a symbol of Odia cinema, a hero in the truest sense. Whether it was drama, romance, or action, Uttam brought authenticity to every role, and his presence on screen was magnetic. His voice, expressions, and on-screen charisma were unmatched, and he became an integral part of the golden era of Odia films. Off-screen, Uttam was known for his humility, kindness, and warmth. He touched lives not only with his talent but also with his down-to earth nature and generosity of spirit. His contributions to the cultural landscape of Odisha will continue to inspire generations to come.

Early life and foray into movies

Born into a Karan family in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Uttam completed his early education at M.K.C. High School and later attended Maharaja Purna Chandra College in Baripada. During his college years, he developed a passion for acting, participating actively in dramas and cultural activities. His dedication to the performing arts led him to pursue a career in acting, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in the film industry.

Notable performance

His filmography boasts over 13O Odia films, along with appearances in 30 Bengali films and a Hindi film, Naya Zaher. He made his acting debut in the Odia film Abhiman (1977), directed by Sadhu Meher. His portrayal of diverse characters in films such as Jor Jar Mulak Tar, Chaka Bhaunri, and Paradesi Cadhei showcased his versatility and depth as an actor. His performances resonated with audiences, earning him a special place in the hearts of Odia film enthusiasts.

Impact on Odia cinema

Uttam's contributions significantly shaped the landscape of Odia cinema. His ability to portray a wide range of characters—from protagonists to antagonists—with authenticity and emotion set new standards in the industry. His dedication to his craft and his commitment to bringing stories to life on screen have left an indelible mark on Odia cinema.

LEGACY:

In 1987, Mohanty married fellow actor Aparajita Mohanty, and together they have a son, Babushaan Mohanty, who has also made a name for himself in the Odia film industry. Beyond his professional achievements, Mohanty was known for his humility, kindness, and dedication to his family and fans. His legacy continues through his films, which remain a source of inspiration for aspiring actors and fi filmmakers. The passing of Uttam Mohanty marks the end of an era in Odia cinema. His exceptional talent, dedication, and contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark that will continue to inspire future generations. As we bid farewell to this legend, we remember and celebrate his remarkable journey and the joy he brought to countless lives through his work.

MAJOR HONOURS

Jayadeb Puraskar in 1999

Odisha Living Legend Award 2012

Orissa State Film Award for Best Actor for Phula

Chandana, Jhiati Sita Pari, Danda Balunga, Suna Chadhei

Orissa State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for To Binu Anyagati Nahin

Awards from Citic Association, Chitrapuri, Banichitra, Chalachitra Jagata

5th FITFAT Biscope Award, 2008

UTTAM’S TOP 10

Phula Chandan, Danda Balunga, Suna Chadhei, Chaka Bhaunri, Sahari Bagha, Aei Ama Sansara, Paka Kambal Pot Chhata, Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi, Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta, Pua Mora Kala Thakura

CRITICAL ACCLAIMS

Shasti, Tunda baida, Akuka katha, Mukti tirtha, Jaydev