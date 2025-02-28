Rourkela: A team of researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has developed a technique to make solar power systems more efficient, affordable, and reliable. Susovon Samanta, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, and team members Satabdi Bhattacharya, a PhD student, and Madhusmita Barik, a dual-degree student at NITR, have pioneered a lowcost technology that optimises the extraction of power from solar panels under changing weather conditions. Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Clean Energy Research Initiative (CERI), the team has been granted a patent for their innovation (Patent Title: Method and System for Voltage Sensor-based Maximum Power Point Tracking for Photovoltaic System, Patent No. 543360, Application No. 202231039742).

Solar panels generate electricity from sunlight, but their output fluctuates throughout the day due to variations in temperature and sunlight intensity. To maximise energy production, solar systems employ a technique called Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT). This system adjusts the voltage and current based on sunlight and temperature changes to maintain peak efficiency. However, traditional MPPT methods can lead to energy waste and slow responses to changing weather conditions.

To address these issues, the team developed a voltage sensor-based MPPT method that eliminates the need for current sensors, reducing both system complexity and cost. Their approach uses a simple voltage sensor or resistor divider circuit to more accurately track the Maximum Power Point (MPP), resulting in improved tracking efficiency and enhanced energy harvesting. “Our method minimises small power fluctuations that older techniques struggle with, ensuring stable and efficient power extraction. It also responds quickly to changes in sunlight and temperature, maintaining peak efficiency.

Additionally, by using only a voltage sensor or a simple resistor divider circuit, it reduces system complexity and cost. Its adaptable design allows integration into a wide range of solar power setups, making it a versatile solution for various applications,” Prof. Samanta said. This innovation has significant potential for the renewable energy sector. It can be applied in solar-powered IoT devices, such as weather sensors and remote communication towers, where reliable energy output is essential. It can also be used in affordable consumer solar products like home lighting systems and portable solar chargers, where both cost and efficiency are critical. Additionally, it can support microgrid and off-grid energy solutions, providing stable power in remote or rural areas. The team’s research has been published in leading journals, including IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy and IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics.