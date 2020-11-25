New Delhi: Congress leaders condoled Wednesday the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel. Congress president Sonia Gandhi mourned the loss of an ‘irreplaceable comrade’. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand said Ahmed Patel ‘lived and breathed Congress’. He added that Patel stood with the party through its most difficult times.

Patel has served as the party’s backroom strategist for years. He passed away at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

“In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party,” said Sonia. It should be stated here that Patel had served as Sonia’s political secretary for years. “His faithfulness and dedication, commitment to his duty, always being there to help and generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support,” the Congress president added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled Patel’s death and said it is an ‘irreparable loss’ to the Congress.

“Ahmed Patel ji was one of the most trusted leader of the Congress party and a great friend of mine. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Congress. My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,” Manmohan Singh stated.

In a statement, the party said Congress workers across India are deeply pained and shocked by Patel’s demise. They have joined together to express heartfelt condolences.

“Ahmed Patel’s affable nature, mild manners, dedication to Congress ideology and principles and indelible faith in the leadership in face of every adversity endeared him to all. His capacity to reach across and make friends made him stand apart,” the statement issued by Congress general secretary, organisation KC Venugopal said.

“We deeply mourn his loss and pray to the almighty to give strength to the family, his loved ones and his supporters to bear the loss. As a mark of respect to Ahmed Patelji, the Congress party flag will fly at half mast for the next three days,” it added.

Rahul said ‘Patel was a pillar of the Congress party’. “He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset,” the former party chief wrote on Twitter. “We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family,” he said.

Another Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled Patel’s demise. She said he was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom she constantly turned for advice and counsel, but also a friend “who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end”.

Expressing condolences to Patel’s daughter Mumtaz and son Faisal, Priyanka said, “Your father’s service and commitment to our party was immeasurable. We will all miss him immensely. May his courage pass on to you and give you strength to face this tragedy.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the untimely death of his party colleague. “It is a great loss for Congress Party and all Congress workers like me. His contribution to the party will always be remembered,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also said he was stunned by the news of Patel’s demise. “He was a dedicated worker, strong anchor of our party & steered it through difficult times. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & workers. We will miss you,” Amarinder said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also expressed shock and sadness at Patel’s death. “He was a friend in the truest sense, loyal to the party and his colleagues, always willing to help and always there when one needed him. Whence do we find another like him?” the former Union minister said.

Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian – five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. His last Rajya Sabha election was contested keenly. He was currently the Congress treasurer, a post that he occupied thrice.