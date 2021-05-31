Ankara: Turkish agents have captured a nephew of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in an overseas operation. The Turkish agents have brought Selahaddin Gulen to Turkey. He faces prosecution, Turkey’s state-run news agency said Monday. Selahaddin Gulen was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terror organisation. He was seized in an operation by Turkey’s national spy agency MIT, the ‘Anadolu Agency’ reported.

The report did not say where he was seized or when he was brought back to Turkey. However, Selahaddin was believed to be residing in Kenya.

Selahaddin’s case is the latest in a series of forced repatriation of people affiliated with Gulen’s movement. The Turkish government has blamed the Gulem movement for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Gulen is a former ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He now lives in exile in Pennsylvania. He has rejected the accusations of involvement in the coup attempt. Turkey has designated his network a terrorist group, which it has named the ‘Fethullahist Terror Organisation’, or FETO.

Erdogan announced earlier in May that a prominent member of Gulen’s network had been captured but did not provide details.

Factions within the Turkish military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters July 15, 2016 in an attempt to overthrow Erdogan. Fighter jets bombed parliament and other spots in Turkey’s capital. Heeding a call by the president, thousands took to the streets to stop the coup.

A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded. Around 35 alleged coup plotters were also killed.