Dubai: Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Muscat Thursday said it is closely monitoring an incident involving a vessel off Oman’s Shinas port earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.

We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 11, 2026

It did not disclose further details.

The post came around the same time when Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that three Indian seafarers, who were earlier reported missing Wednesday after a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, were dead.