Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned the latest Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

“The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile missile and drone attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the state of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the UAE.

Reaffirming the UAE’s solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and its support for safeguarding their security and stability, the statement added that that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the “three brotherly nations” and a threat to their security and stability.

Calling for de-escalation and avoidance of any further escalation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia stated: “The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation of the repeated Iranian attacks targeting the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, and the brotherly State of Kuwait, and of the continued violations of the sovereignty of these brotherly states, which further escalate tensions in the region.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it had launched missile attacks on the US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation to the US strikes.

According to statements carried by the IRGC’s official outlet, Sepah News, Iran’s aerospace force targeted facilities at the US al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, including hangars housing fighter aircraft and command-and-control centres. The IRGC claimed the strike inflicted significant damage on the targeted sites.

The force also said it struck US military facilities at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber air bases in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain, in two waves of attacks. Iranian officials said a total of 18 targets were hit, Xinhua news agency reported

The IRGC described the operation as a response to US strikes on military and security-related sites in several Iranian provinces, including Tehran, Alborz and Hormozgan. It warned that military operations would continue unless Washington halted its “malicious acts” against Iran.