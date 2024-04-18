Amritha Aiyer is a model and actress. She started her career acting in Malayalam movies and is known for doing Telugu and Tamil movies. Most recently, she was seen in the Telugu superhero movie Hanu-Man.

Amritha’s Next: Hanu-Man

Aiyer was recently seen in a Telugu film opposite Teja Sajja. This project, named Hanu-Man, was released on 12th January 2024. The movie is available in theatres in over 11 languages. The actress has been able to prove her acting prowess and versatility through the movie.

About Hanu-Man

The latest project that Amritha has been a part of is a 2024 Telugu superhero film. The story of the movie is set in Anjanadri, a fictional village. The main character of the movie is Hanumanthu, a young man from the village. By accident, he gets several superpowers similar to Lord Hanuman that he must use to save the village people from evil.

Hanu-Man on ZEE5 has Amritha Aiyer in the cast with Teja Sajja in the lead role. Actors like Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Samuthirakani are seen alongside him. The movie has been directed by Prasanth Varma. The production company of the movie is Primeshow Entertainment. The cinematographer for the movie is Dasaradhi Sivendra. GowraHari and Anudeep Dev have given the music and songs for the movie.

All Praises for Hanu-Man

The movie kicks off the Hindu mythology and culture-based PVCU or Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Having been released on the occasion of Sankranti, the movie received highly positive feedback from critics as well as the box office.

Reviewers complimented the screenwriting, direction, cast performances, VFX, and background music of the film. As for the box office performance, the movie went on to break several records. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024, the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, and the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu movie in the world.

Amritha as Dr. Meenakshi in Hanu-Man

Amritha Aiyer plays the role of Dr. Meenakshi in this very first Telugu superhero movie. This character is the love interest of the lead character of the film. She has dedicated her life to fighting any forces that try to harm the village of Anjanadri, where she lives. She is constantly combating the local goon, Gajapathi. This leads to the goon’s attempt on her life, from which she is saved by a disguised Hanumanthu, the lead character. Meenakshi then spends a major part of her time trying to find out who her saviour is.

The character announcement of Amritha’s character in Hanu-Man took place in December 2021. The director has revealed that the actress came to be considered for the role after he saw her in a song. This was the 2020 music video for the song NeeliNeeliAakasam from the movie 30RojulloPreminchadam Ella.

The Hanu-Man Gratitude Meet

The movie Hanu-Man opened to great reviews and collections at the box office. To celebrate this success, the film unit prepared for a Gratitude Meet. At this event, the cast and crew of the movie came together to celebrate their collaborative efforts.

At the gratitude meeting, Amritha also talked about her experience while making the movie. All in all, she calls the experience on Hanu-Man a memorable journey. She also said that as an artist, she learned the importance of patience.

When she was asked about her co-stars Teja and Varalakshmi, she was all praises. She called Teja a talented actor from whom she learned a lot. She also said that working with Varalakshmi was enriching for her. She was able to learn a lot of valuable techniques while working with her.

Amritha’s Future Aspirations

At the gratitude meeting, Amritha also spoke about what she wants for her career in the future. Hanu-Man helped her show the world her talent. She hopes that now she will get a chance to play diverse roles. This way, she hopes to grow through parts that challenge her craft.

Other Notable Amritha Aiyer Movies

Coffee with Kadhal

This 2022 movie focuses on the story of a family that lives in Ooty. This family is made up of one sister and three of her brothers. The cast of the movie has Jiiva as Saravanan, Srikanth as Ravi, Jai as Kathir, Malvika Sharma as Diya, and Amritha Aiyer as Abinaya.

30 RojulloPreminchadamEla

This 2021 movie is a Telugu fantasy romance movie. The movie’s plot is set around the notion of rebirth and body swapping. Two college mates, Akshara and Arjun, meet at their engineering college in Vizag. Upon meeting, they both resent each other. However, one day, they accidentally exchange bodies as souls. When they go to look for a solution, they find that they have a connection from their past lives.

Padaiveeran

This 2018 Tamil drama is a movie set in South India. The plot shows a rural village called Aiyanaar Patti. A young man named Muneeshwaran lives here and decides to become a police officer. In his village, caste segregation is still seen despite laws against it. This segregation leads to communal riots based on caste. Muneeshwaran faces a dilemma when he is made responsible for dealing with the riots.