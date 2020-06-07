Nayagarh: Hacking government power supply lines to catch fish has become rampant in Saradhapur panchayat under Odagaon block in Nayagarh district. Some youths are involved in this illegal trade. Other locals in the area informed that the youths are continuing with the trade unabated with support of some administrative officials.

Electrocution of fish is no doubt a dangerous process. There is every possibility of the person involved in the act getting electrocuted. But the lure of the lucre is prompting the youths to carry on such nefarious activities.

The process adopted is quite simple. A piece of iron rod is attached to a 10-12 feet long bamboo poll. A wire and a hook are attached to the mouth of the iron rod. The other end of the wire is attached to an 11KV low tension (LT) line to charge the iron part.

The ‘live’ iron rod is then dipped into the pond. As fishes come in contact with the iron rod they die immediately. Once the lifeless bodies of the fishes start floating on the surface, the iron rod is pulled out. After 10-15 minutes, the youths go into the pond and collect the fishes.

Locals alleged that the district administration has been lax in initiating action against the youths. They said that before raids, the youths are informed so that they can flee the locality. Recently a junior engineer of Odagaon electricity department and personnel from the Odagaon police station raided the Ambarapur Kusumi river area. But by the time they arrived, the youths had fled. So they had to return empty-handed.

On condition of anonymity, a fisherman said some youths from Pandusar locality are involved in the rampant electrocution of fish. Others belonging to the Godipada Bhaliadihi and Panchumur areas also catch fish using this dubious and dangerous method.

However, startling facts emerged from a youth who is directly involved in the ‘fishy act’. He said they can continue with the job without any interference because they supply fish ‘free’ to some officials. The youth informed that these officials warn them if raids are to be conducted. “Similarly, locals do not oppose us. Even if they do so, we shut their mouths by offering them some fish,” the youth said.

The youth also said that those involved in the illicit act are well aware of the perils involved while catching fish through electrocution. “We do so as the margin of profit is high,” the youth informed.

