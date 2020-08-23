Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 2,129 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,129 persons, 276 are from Khurdha, 265 from Ganjam, 178 from Sundergarh, 172 from Cuttack, 153 from Koraput, 144 from Bhadrak, 130 from Nayagarh, 122 from Kandhamal, 90 from Balasore, 84 from Puri, 80 from Malkangiri, 68 from Sambalpur and Rayagada, 56 from Mayurbhanj, 50 from Gajapati, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 24 from Jajpur, 23 from Dhenkanal and Keonjhar, 30 from Gajapati, 26 from Bolangir, 25 from Bhadrak, 23 from Nabarangpur, 22 from Kendrapara, 19 from Kalahandi, 18 from Angul, 16 from Kendrapara, 14 from Bolangir, 13 from Jharsaguda, nine from Nabarangpur, six from Boudh and one from Sonepur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 54,405.

Meanwhile, according to state government data as of Sunday, 78,530 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 25,792 cases are active, 52,276 have recovered and 409 persons have died. As many as 53 others who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far died of other underlying conditions.

PNN