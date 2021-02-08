Chennai: This is one record Ravichandran Ashwin will definitely not relish. Even though, the record proves that Ravichandran Ashwin is still very fit. In the ongoing India-England Test being played here, Ashwin bowled 55.1 overs in the first innings of the visitors. This is the highest number of overs the off-spinner has ever bowled in an innings of a Test match. His previous highest had been 53 overs in an innings during a Test match against Australia at Adelaide in the 2011/12 series. Incidentally, this was the fifth occasion when Ashwin had bowled more than 52 overs in an innings.

It was indeed a huge toil for the Indian bowlers as England batted for 190.1 overs and scored 578 in their first innings. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also bowled 44 overs while Jasprit Bumrah had 36 overs in his bag. Rarely does one see Bumrah bowl 36 overs in an innings. It has prompted some former cricketers to say that Bumrah should be rested for the second Test to reduce his workload. The only other time, India have bowled more than 190 overs was in a Test against South Africa at Kanpur in 2005. India then had bowled 190.4 overs in an innings as the match ended in a draw.

For his efforts with the ball Ashwin picked up a wicket each on the three days England batted. On the first day, he dismissed Rory Burns, then on the second day he had Ollie Pope leg before and on the third morning Ashwin dismissed James Anderson to end the England innings. No doubt it was a Herculean feat and the perfect example of Ashwin’s fitness. After all it is not easy to bowl 55 overs even if the bowler spreads it over two innings.

Now Ashwin will have to bat well also if India are to save the Test. In reply to England’s 578 all out, India are 257 for the loss of six wickets. They still need 122 more runs to avoid the follow on. Ashwin and Washington Sundar are at the crease and it depends on these two as to how long they can drag the innings. England will certainly try and get rid of one of the two as that will expose the Indian tail.