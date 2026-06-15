The Rajesh Exports controversy has produced one of the most astonishing numbers in Indian corporate history. The SEBI’s interim order, after two years of initial probe, alleges that the company overstated revenues by Rs15.15 lakh crore between FY21 and FY25.

At the centre of the controversy sits an unlikely player: Valcambi SA, the Swiss gold refinery acquired by Rajesh Exports (R Exports) in 2015. But is Valcambi the culprit, a victim, or merely the window through which regulators discovered a much larger problem? This question could determine the future of R Exports, its investors, auditors and perhaps India’s corporate governance framework itself.

Valcambi is not a shell company. It is one of the world’s best-known precious metals refiners, handling gold for banks, bullion dealers and institutional clients. When R Exports acquired the Swiss firm, it was seen as a transformational deal that would place an Indian company at the heart of the global bullion trade.

For years, Valcambi became the crown jewel of the R Exports story. According to SEBI, however, the majority of the group’s reported revenues during FY21 FY25 originated from overseas subsidiaries, principally Valcambi and related entities. SEBI says that when it sought to reconcile these enormous revenues with available records and audited subsidiary accounts, significant gaps emerged. The result was the explosive allegation that revenues worth `15.15 lakh crore could not be adequately substantiated. The most misunderstood aspect is the assumption that `15.15 lakh crore has disappeared. SEBI has not alleged that such an amount of cash was siphoned away. Instead, the regulator is questioning whether revenues of that magnitude genuinely existed in the form presented to investors. This distinction is critical. If revenues were overstated, the issue may not be the disappearance of money but the creation of an impression of scale, growth and profitability that may not have reflected underlying economic reality. Such a perception can influence share prices, investor confidence, lending decisions and corporate credibility.

At present there is no public allegation by any regulator that Valcambi itself committed fraud. In fact, one interpretation is precisely the opposite. Valcambi’s audited Swiss accounts may have provided the data that prompted regulators to ask difficult questions.

Gold is unusual. A refinery may handle enormous values of bullion while earning relatively modest processing margins. If this explanation ultimately proves correct, the dispute could become an accounting and disclosure issue rather than a fraud case. However, if regulators conclude that revenues were knowingly inflated or improperly classified, the consequences could be severe.

The focus may gradually shift from the Swiss refinery to the ecosystem surrounding it. Several possibilities emerge. The first concerns consolidation practices within the group. The second concerns auditors. One of the biggest questions is how revenues running into trillions of rupees passed through multiple audit cycles without triggering major concerns.

The third concerns independent directors and audit committees. Corporate governance frameworks exist precisely to challenge management assumptions, test financial disclosures and protect minority shareholders.

The fourth concerns market intermediaries. Brokerages, analysts and institutional investors evaluated the company. The case may prompt questions about whether sufficient scrutiny was applied to business models that reported extraordinary revenues but relatively modest profitability.

If SEBI’s allegations are eventually upheld, the benefits may not necessarily have come from direct diversion of funds. Potential benefits could have included — enhanced corporate reputation; easier access to financing; greater market valuation; negotiations with lenders and suppliers; and investor confidence.

No discussion of the case is complete without LIC. The state-owned insurer owns approximately 10.8% of Rajesh Exports and became one of the largest institutional investors in the company. The controversy has revived a recurring question in India’s financial markets: how should institutions managing public money evaluate and monitor large corporate exposures?

The Rajesh Exports case may ultimately prove to be about more than one company. The real issue is not merely who is behind the Rs15.15-lakh-crore controversy. The larger issue is whether India’s financial system possesses the tools, trans parency and oversight needed to detect such questions before they grow into a crisis.