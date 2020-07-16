Banarpal: A fiber welding mechanic here in Angul district, Lambodar Sahu, is never known for fleecing his customers.

According to him, due to this mantra he has been running his shop successfully for the last 13 years.

Fiber welding requires a set of skilled hands and Lambodar says he is thankful to the god for making him master of the trade. “My customers include bus, truck, car and bike owners who come to me to get their broken or cracked vehicle fiber parts joined. While joining two broken parts, I employ extreme determination in my work so that I can satisfy my customers to the hilt. My motto is to satisfy my customers,” maintains Lambodar.

“We like his amiable behaviour. But one thing we must share about Lambodar is that he never demands more money for his labour. He feels content with whatever his customers give him,” observed some of his regular customers.

Lambodar, a native of Angarbandh Somakoi village, studied up to Class X in his village school. His family’s poor financial condition forced him to give his education midway and leave for Chhattisgarh in search of employment.

“After working for some years I returned back and had fiber welding training at Talcher. And since then I have been running my shop. I never advise my customers to go for a new part in place of a damaged one. I try my best to repair the broken or cracked parts so that it will be easy on my customers’ pockets,” he observes.

“My family lives a simple living. I get up at 6am and after finishing my daily chores go to shop at 8am. My shop remains open till evening. With whatever I am earning from my shop is enough to meet my family expenses. My family comprises of four members – my wife, two daughters and me,” he sums up.

PNN