CUTTACK: The story behind the construction of the Sun Temple, Konark, is the stuff of legends. Each and every Odia must be aware of the sacrifice of thousands of architects who constructed the Black Pagoda. A lesser-known fact in that tale is that these artisans tested their mettle at a small village in Cuttack before taking the leap.

A small village Sadansa is located on the banks of River Devi, around 17 kms from Niali Market. It houses the architecturally rich temple of Trilochaneswar, built around the same time as the Sun Temple. It is believed that the construction work was undertaken by the same architects who gave their all for the world famous temple.

The ‘vimana’ (upper region) of the temple, which is believed to be decimated during the invasion of Kalapahada, was renovated recently. Several magnificent artefacts still beatify the temple walls in the ‘tala jangha’ (base) of the temple. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is worshipped in the form of a Shiva Linga here.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Deepak Nayak a heritage enthusiast from Cuttack said, “I visited this temple last August and had a discussion with locals to know about the legends associated with it. As per the villagers, this ancient heritage of Cuttack district has not been recognised by any Govt. or private organisation as of yet.”

“The story of Trilochaneswar Temple dates back to the Ganga dynasty’s era. As per King Narasingha Deva’s wish, architects from various parts of Odisha gathered at this village under the supervision of chief architect Bishu Maharana few years before the construction of Surya temple of Konark. Bishu Maharana wanted to test the construction abilities of his team and directed them to construct a temple here,” he said.

Trilochaneswar Temple was the outcome of this trial. Locals also believe that the temple was demolished by Kalapahada during his invasion of Konark Temple. However, Kalapahada’s army could only manage to demolish the upper part of temple; the lower portion is still there intact with stone beauties all around.

The daily rituals of the temple are carried out by a few Brahmin families of the village. All the expenditure required are mainly donated by the villagers themselves. Ancient sculptures and artefacts are in a dilapidated state and prone to theft.

As the temple has a special place in the architectural history of Odisha due to its direct connection with famous Sun Temple, prompt and concrete steps should be taken to preserve this mediaeval monument.

Chaitali Shome, OP