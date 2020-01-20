NILAGIRI: Members of tribe Bhumij tribe of Salabani village in Balasore celebrated Pusa Parab, a festival which celebrates respect for elders, amidst huge fanfare here Monday.

The fest was organised by Bana Dhulira Phool. The event was chiefly aimed at celebrating the presence of elders in families. Since early morning, tribal women got ready and prepared turmeric with oil in a kansa (bowl) along with water pitcher and Pata pidha.

The fest went on as elders were made to sit on the pidhas. The women then applied the turmeric paste on their feet and washed it, seeking their blessings.

Sunamee Lakra, a member of the tribe, said, “It is in our tradition to show respect to our elders. On this day, we prepare special dishes and make sure our elders eat with us along with our children. We show our love and reverence for our families during this festival.”

Later, tribal women presented a group dance amidst the beats of mardal and manjira played by village musician. Interacting with Orissa POST, dance Guru Hadibandhu Singh said, “The group dance is a medium to show our unity with Mother Nature and our ancestors.” Mardal players Ajay and Gajendra Singh received a rousing round of applause from the participants at the event.

A special delicacy ‘Mansa Pitha’, made out of goat meat and biri, was prepared to appease the elders. More than 40 blankets were gifted to the elders of the tribes by Bana Dhulira Phool.