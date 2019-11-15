Villages in India often lack basic facilities and are largely made up of people living below the poverty line.

But there is a village in our neighboring country China where every person has a bank account with over one million yuan (Rs 1,07,82,656.74) in it.

The Huaxi Village is spread in an area of just 240 acres and to move from one place to another you have to travel by air. Yes, you read it write. Helicopter taxis are available here to go out of the village.

Around 2,000 residents reside in Huaxi which is considered to be the richest village in China and is so unique that a place like this cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Facilities like health care, education and housing are free but are not for everyone. Only local inahibatants can avail these services.

A 72-storey skyscraper – the 15th tallest building in China – is a towering swanky building that adorns this village.

According to the Daily Mail, Wu Renbao, the village’s former secretary of the Chinese Communist Party is credited for the village’s transformation.

Another important thing is the village’s assets are managed and controlled by its leaders, which cannot be taken by residents if they move on.