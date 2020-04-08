Mumbai: Finally, Aamir Khan joined the long list of celebrities, who have donated to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, to help the daily wage earners and those infected with the coronavirus.

Mr. Perfectionist has also extended his support to the daily wage earners of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, confirmed this news on his Twitter handle by writing, “Aamir Khan donates to… #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Before Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, who is rightly known as the king of hearts, had made huge donations to various charities and organizations. The superstar also donated to the PM-Cares Fund to help the government in its fight against the deadly disease, which scared the daylights out of everyone across the world.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, their friend and contemporary Salman Khan has also pledged to support 25,000 daily wage earners. When a media portal reached out to his father Salim Khan to confirm the development, he refused to comment on the same.

However, he added that: “But our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye (our family has a principle that wherever they contribute family’s money, it should be of help to those who need it). (Since the past fortnight), we have been arranging meals for our building and Salman’s security guards. We must all look after our staff.”