Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan, whose daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare, was recently seen flaunting his mehendi at the wedding festivities of his daughter.

In the pictures from the wedding which have surfaced on the Internet, the superstar was seen dressed in a powder blue kurta-pyjama set which he paired with a short jacket as he showed off his mehendi to the camera. He is seen getting a small star sign and other symbols made of henna on his palm. Ira Khan can be seen sitting beside him in her beige and cream lehenga.

The picture was taken before Ira got the arm-length mehendi design for her mehendi ceremony.

The actor also performed at the sangeet ceremony of his daughter as he sat down on stage to perform the song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’ along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Ira and Nupur are set to exchange the wedding vows traditionally Wednesday evening at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

Nupur Shikhare — the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir — proposed to Ira in 2022. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony Tuesday. The couple made it official January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

IANS