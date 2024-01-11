Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional at the social wedding of his daughter Ira Khan with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare.

The wedding which took place on the night of January 10 in Udaipur followed Christian traditions. It was officiated by Ira’s cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. The couple sealed it with a kiss after being pronounced man and wife.

Aamir Khan was overwhelmed as he shed tears of joy during the ceremony.

The guest list included Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal and his wife and Badminton player Jwala Gutta. Sharing pictures from the festivities on his Instagram, Vishnu Vishal wrote: “God bless the newlyweds.”

Recently, Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal were rescued by boat together in cyclone-hit Chennai. Aamir Khan reportedly shifted his base to Chennai for the treatment of his mother. Jwala shared an album, which has pictures of her with Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the actor’s son Junaid Khan.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. The couple made it official January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

They will host the reception for the industry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre January 13. The who’s who of Hindi film including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to attend the reception.