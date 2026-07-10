Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is set to reunite with producer Bhushan Kumar for an “intense, violent, and deeply emotional musical love story”, makers announced Friday.

The untitled project will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, known for movies such as Satyameva Jayate, Marjaavaan, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Mastii 4.

The film, billed as an intense romantic drama with action elements, will mark another collaboration between Kumar, who heads production banner T-Series, and Kapur after Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ludo and the recently released Metro… In Dino.

According to the makers, the project will blend romance, action and music and is expected to go on floors later this year.

Kumar said he was looking forward to collaborating with Kapur once again.

“Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love. From Aashiqui 2 to Metro… In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way. We share a great creative comfort, and I’m happy we’re coming together once again for a story that’s intense, emotional and mounted on a grand scale,” the producer said in a statement.

Zaveri said Kapur’s screen persona made him a natural choice for the role.

“Aditya has always had a rare ability to portray love with honesty and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2, audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak. This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to bring that journey to life,” the filmmaker said.