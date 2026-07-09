Chennai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally cleared director H Vinoth’s eagerly awaited action entertainer Jana Nayagan, which also happens to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s last film as an actor, for release with an ‘A’ certificate.

Although the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement in this regard, well known film producer and distributor Dhananjheyan took to his X timeline to share a copy of the Censor certificate. He wrote, “#JanaNayagan finally got the censor certificate and will be releasing soon . What a relief to @KvnProductions & Tamil Cinema to bring out the most expected film of our #ThalaivarVijay sir, one last time on big screen.”

While the film’s release date is yet to be officially announced by KVN Productions, the firm that has produced the film, sources in the industry claim that the makers were likely to release the film July 24.

It may be recalled that IANS had, quoting sources, reported earlier that the issue pertaining to receiving a clearance from the Censor Board was likely to be resolved shortly and that the makers of the film were considering the possibility of releasing the film in July itself.

For the unaware, the film had triggered huge interest as it was Vijay’s last film as an actor before he turned a full-time politician. It was originally scheduled for release for the festival of Pongal in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The Censor Board has now cleared the film, which was submitted to it for clearance in December last year.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan in January this year, had said,”It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”

The production house had further said, “We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”