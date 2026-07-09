Mumbai: The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan Wednesday announced that the fantasy film will be released in theatres September 25.

The release date was announced along with a new poster featuring Malhotra’s character standing between a bull and a tiger, hinting at the film’s folklore-inspired narrative.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan is billed as a fantasy adventure rooted in Indian folklore. The film blends elements of action, comedy and adventure and follows an original story set in a fictional world.

The project marks the first collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures.

Written by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.