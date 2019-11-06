Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna remains as one of the cult comedy where the two superstars shared screen space for the first time. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie is one of the most loved movies of all times.

But not many know that Salman and Aamir were not in talking terms during the filming of the movie. But there were problems too.

“It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other, Karisma and I weren’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji. I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors (laughs). The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you, unless you talk to one another’. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Hamne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye.”

Raveena is glad that whenever the cast meets, especially Aamir and Salman, the bond is the same. “They are warm and loving people. In fact, I have a better friendship with Salman than Aamir today,” she concludes.