Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has set an unwanted record as he made a golden duck in Monday night’s Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, their first match in the UAE leg of the 2021 edition.

De Villiers was bowled by KKR’s Andre Russell off a scorching yorker on the first ball he faced. It was the sixth time that de Villiers had got out for a golden duck in the IPL.

In 163 innings of 172 matches, de Villiers has scored 5056 runs in the IPL.

It was also the 10th time that de Villiers got a duck in the IPL and he is fifth among the current lot of players in IPL to have got out for zero, 10 or more times.

Among the current players, Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma top the list as they have got out for a duck on 13 occasions in the IPL. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, and Ajinkya Rahane too have got out for zero on 13 occasions.

Among those playing in this edition of the IPL, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik have got out for zero 11 times in IPL.