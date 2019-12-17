Jagannath Prasad: A newborn baby girl, found abandoned at Kadap village of Aladi panchayat under Jagannath Prasad block in Ganjam district, was rescued by villagers Tuesday.

Shantilata Sahoo, a resident of the village, heard the baby’s cry while laying clothes to dry. Out of curiosity, she tried to find out the source of the cry that led her to an open field behind her house where the infant was found abandoned.

She immediately informed the villagers about the incident. In presence of local sarpanch, Shantilata and an ASHA worker rescued the infant and rushed it to Jagannath Prasad government hospital.

The infant is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

While some of the locals said an unwed mother could have dumped the baby fearing social stigma, several others suggested the baby could have been abandoned since she was a girl. Meanwhile, local police have started an investigation into the matter.

PNN