Barang: A newborn baby was found abandoned at Kalarahanga village under Infocity police limits in Bhubaneswar Sunday. The child was found lying under a tree near the village pond.

Infocity police rescued the child and admitted it to a nearby government hospital for treatment, it was learnt.

According to a source, some youths of Kalarahanga village had gone to take bath in Badapokhari – a pond in the village. One of them had gone near an under-construction apartment where he heard a baby crying.

Following the direction from where the crying sound was coming, he reached below a tree and found the baby lying on a saree. As the news spread, people gathered at the spot. They could spot wounds on its face, fingers and ear, leading them to believe that some animal might have bitten it.

On being informed, a team from Infocity police station reached the spot and rescued the baby. A detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

