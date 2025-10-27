Hatadihi: Twenty-one days after allegedly killing his wife, an assistant block development officer (ABDO) identified as Debi Prasad Jena of Bant block in Bhadrak district was arrested late Saturday night by Nandipada police. Police said Jena, who had been absconding since the October 2 incident, arrived by train from Puri and got down at Jajpur Road.

From there, he bought a bicycle and was heading toward his home by the Akhuapada river embankment. However, instead of returning home, he was seen heading toward Nasirpur village via the Gedama road. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by officers Dharmendra Shanti, Balia Barik, Sushama Sethy, and Binita Lakra intercepted Jena at Nasirpur and took him into custody. He was later taken to the Shalania Community Health Centre for a medical examination. Informed about his arrest, some of Jena’s relatives arrived and attempted to create a disturbance outside the health centre, but the officers maintained order and ensured security, police said.

According to reports, Jena allegedly killed his 42-year-old wife, Sudeshna, with an axe at their home in Danra village under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district after a family dispute. Following the incident, he fled the area, prompting police to launch a statewide search. A special team was formed under Anandapur DSP Prasant Behera to track down the accused. Based on a complaint filed by Jena’s son, Satya Prakash, Nandipada police had registered a murder case (294/2025) and launched an investigation. DSP Behera said the accused was produced in court following his arrest.