Tarbha/Bolangir/Sonepur: Police in Subarnapur district have rescued a newlywed bride and arrested a man accused of abducting her at gunpoint while she was going to her in-laws’ house after marriage.

The accused, Sanjeeb Sahu (35) of Badachhepapali village under Kantamal police limits in Boudh district, was arrested Tuesday from a rented house in Sambalpur town. The bride was rescued unharmed two days after the incident.

Subarnapur Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak said at Tarbha police station that the abduction was premeditated and aimed at looting the woman’s gold ornaments.

According to a complaint filed February 22 by Haribandhu Putel of Kamakhi Nagar in Bolangir town, he was returning home late February 21 after marrying a woman from the Kantamal area when their car was waylaid on the outskirts of Tarbha. A man allegedly brandishing a firearm forced the bride into another vehicle carrying three to four accomplices.

Police registered case-60/26 and formed two special teams. Acting on intelligence and mobile phone tracking, they traced the accused to the Professorpada area of Sambalpur and conducted a raid, rescuing the bride.

Police seized a gold necklace, chain, nose ring, a pair of earrings, a silver ring, a Samsung mobile phone and Rs 340 from the accused. No firearm or vehicle used in the crime has been recovered, and efforts are underway to trace other suspects.