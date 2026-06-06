New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Saturday, organised amid heavy security.

Hundreds of people, mostly young individuals, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.

The majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals.

Scores of students gathered at the venue, chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke, who arrived in Delhi early in the day, had urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a “gesture of compassion and gratitude,” emphasising that the movement should be led with “love and peace.”

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

Security was heightened across the national capital in anticipation of the protest. Police officials stated that additional personnel had been deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been allocated for deployment throughout New Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution.

In the run-up to the protest, the CJP had circulated guidelines urging participants to maintain non-violent conduct and avoid confrontation. Dipke’s latest appeal reiterated those instructions, emphasising respectful engagement with law enforcement personnel during the demonstration.