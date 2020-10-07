Mumbai: Birthday boy Abhijeet Sawant is best remembered as the first winner of ‘Indian Idol’. The versatile singer won everyone’s heart with his melodious voice and songs.

Born on October 7, 1981, today is the birthday of Abhijeet. Abhijeet has not only won ‘Indian Idol’ but was the second runners-up in Jo Jeet Wohi Superstar and third runners-up in Asian Idol.

As the star singer celebrates his birthday today, let’s tell you some interesting things related to him on his birthday.

The show ‘Indian Idol’ started in 2004. In these years, this reality show has given many super hit singers to Hindi film industry. This show still remains the first choice of the people, but do you know where the winner of the first season of the show is today and what is it doing? The winner of ‘Indian Idol Season 1’ Abhijeet Sawant is away from the limelight these days.

There was a time that the songs sung by them used to rule people’s heat. However the star is living a life of oblivion.

Abhijeet first made it to the top 11 after giving a tough competition to many contestants and then won the trophy. After this, Abhijeet also launched an album titled Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, which became a superhit ‘Mohabbatein luteanga song’. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Marjawaan Mitjawaan. After this, Abhijeet’s second album Junoon was also a hit.

However Abhijeet had also appeared in ‘Nach Baliye’ season 4 with his wife. He made his acting debut in the film ‘Lottery’. In 2018, he joined Shiv Sena. He was arrested in charges of a hit and run case.

However, in an interview, he told that he will not get into politics and will keep his focus on music. Abhijeet is very active on social media.