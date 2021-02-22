Mumbai: Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled Dasvi. This is the first time that Abhishek Bachchan will be acting opposite Gautam and Kaur. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah. The latter is known for his work in Pink and Batla House.

“From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium and Bala, comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi. It star s Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur,” a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The poster features the Ludo star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard. “Dasvi shoot begins,” Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Apart from Dasvi, Abhishek will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas. He also plays the lead in The Big Bull, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.