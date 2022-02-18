Kolkata: In recent times there have been speculations that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee were not on the same length anymore. However, all speculations were put to rest Friday as Mamata Banerjee formed a new officer bearers committee. She reappointed Abhishek as the party’s national general secretary.

However, to pacify the seniors in the TMC, Mamata appointed veteran leader and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as its vice-president. Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.

Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in-charge of coordination.

Mamata had last week dissolved the erstwhile national office bearers’ committee and the portfolios that came with it. It happened amid a growing internal strife between the old guard and the young leaders. She then formed a 20-member working committee, packed with party veterans.

Sources said that Mamata is contemplating the creation of an ‘Executive President’ post. However, a decision has not been taken on this issue. Mamata once more urged all the top leaders of the party to work in a united manner. She asserted that the aim of all the leaders should be to serve the people and not clamour for positions.