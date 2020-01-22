Rayagada: The Aditya Birla Public School (ABPS) on Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL) campus here has bagged the ‘Best Exhibit Award’ in the CBSE National Science Exhibition held at Suncity School, Gurugram recently.

The project titled ‘River and Sea Surface Water Cleaner’ was prepared by Adarsh Pandey (Class IX) and Ritayan Misra (Class VIII) under the guidance of their physics teacher Sarbeswar Pradhan. The winners received the prestigious award carrying a cash prize of Rs.5, 000.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Anita Karwal, Chairperson, CBSE, January 16. About 600 schools across the country participated in the event in which 27 schools along with ABPS Doraguda received awards in different categories. The theme of this year’s expo was “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Thrust on Water Conservation”.

UAIL unit head N Nagesh congratulated the students on their achievement. “We are overwhelmed and ABPS is committed to the students for their all-round development,” he said.

ABPS principal congratulated the students and thanked Nagesh, S Ganguli, director of GHR-Education, and UAIL HR head T Meenaprakash for their support and encouragement.

