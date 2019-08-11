Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam Sunday termed the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution as a “daring” move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He was speaking at a function organised here to release a book titled ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’, chronicling two years in office of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Panneerselvam said the abrogation of Article 370 was a long awaited measure, which was a key demand of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa way back in 1984.

Congratulating Modi and Shah for the “daring and historic achievement of removing Article 370,” Panneerselvam said: “I am confident that this extremely significant politico-constitutional measure will not only strengthen the unity and integrity of India, but also reinforce federalism by placing all states on an equal footing.”

Praising Naidu, Panneerselvam said: “From a student leader in Nellore and Vishakhapatnam, to the second highest office in the land, he has always listened, observed, and absorbed, with compassion and empathy.”

“His impartial and fair approach has made him a very effective chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. He has enabled debates of high quality in the House,” Panneerselvam added.