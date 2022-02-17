Thiruvananthapuram: An Assam resident, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh and was on the run after being named as the prime accused in a WildLife Act case, was arrested from Tamil Nadu’s Nilambur by a team of police officials from both the states, said a Kerala Police official.

The accused identified as Asarath Ali was wanted for hunting down a one horned rhinoceros in Assam and the police had announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on him.

Speaking to IANS, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said the arrest was recorded Thursday.

“A team of Assam Police officials led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police was here in the state for the past few days. Asarath Ali — the accused was taken into custody by the joint police team from a labour camp, near here where the migrant labourers reside. His arrest was recorded and after completing the due process of law, the police team from Assam took him away,” said the police official.

IANS