Kendrapara: A man, who had allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl last year in Odisha’s Kendrapara district and was on the run since then, has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, 25, was nabbed from his house Wednesday night.

He was absconding since committing the crime in January last year, said inspector-in-charge of Pattamundai police station, Bandana Patra.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted January 30, 2024, while she was alone in the house, Patra said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

