Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain by a mob, taking the total number of accused persons apprehended so far to 15.

The duo arrested Tuesday had fled from their village and were hiding in a jungle in Nayagarh district, police said.

Swain was tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob May 7 after a woman accused him of attempting to rape her following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler.

The lynching allegedly took place in the presence of police personnel, triggering widespread outrage over both mob violence and alleged police inaction.

“On 19.05.2026, based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation, the main accused, Panchanan Badjena @ Kalia and Ranjit Rana have been apprehended from Ranpur jungle of Nayagarh district,” the Crime Branch said in a statement.

A senior official said that the investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused persons in assaulting the deceased.

So far, a total of 15 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case, of which 11 were arrested earlier by the local police.

Investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident, the official said.

Meanwhile, Swain’s father, Dushasan Swain, demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI and alleged that the Crime Branch was shielding the police personnel responsible for the death of his son.

“Some police personnel were seen in a video lashing blows on my son along with the mob. The Crime Branch has not taken any action against the erring policemen. Therefore, a CBI probe is required,” the father said.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch Director General Vinaytosh Mishra Monday had said that all individuals involved in the killing of Swain were identified and would be arrested shortly.

Replying to a question on the delay in taking action despite having all material evidence, including video footage, Mishra said the Crime Branch is conducting a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice for the slain constable’s family. “We are apprehending persons with all evidence against them in order to ensure that they cannot escape during the trial.”

Officials said that the state government has placed four police personnel under suspension on charge of negligence and failure to protect the life of a man despite their presence at the spot.

The Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Balianta Police Station have been transferred, while two home guards were disengaged from service.