Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match Tuesday.

RR regular skipper Riyan Parag missed out due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in their previous match, while Ravindra Jadeja is also out as he is recovering from “some niggles”.

RR made three changes with Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorious coming in the playing XI.

LSG also made a couple of changes, with Mohammed Shami making way for Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni replacing Aiden Markram.

RR are placed fifth in the points table, while LSG are already out of the playoff race.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.