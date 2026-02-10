By Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Palasuni square is considered one of the busiest junctions in Bhubaneswar as it witnesses huge footfall every day due to its market area, bus and auto stands. Despite effectively being the entry point to the capital city of Bhubaneswar and one of the busiest areas, the residents have informed that the place lacks a public toilet, compromising the sanitation and cleanliness of the area.

The locals informed that due to the lack of a public toilet, local shopkeepers, auto drivers along with passengers are urinating in the open. Women, in particular, are having a hard time finding a toilet in the area.

“Due to the lack of a public toilet here, we are forced to urinate in public. There is a public toilet at Rasulgarh square, but it is far away from here and we cannot risk leaving our shop to travel that much distance to relieve ourselves,” said a local shopkeeper.

“A public toilet was supposed to be built here but the work didn’t commence due to a reported land issue. This place also witnesses a lot of passengers who board buses and auto rickshaws here; they also face a similar issue. A public toilet is much needed here,” said an auto driver.

“Since the last six years, we have been demanding the setting up of a public toilet here. Neither the civic body nor the government has addressed the issue. A shop has been erected in the place dedicated for the construction of a public toilet,” said social worker Narayana Prusty.

When asked about the land issue concerning the construction of the public toilet, the local corporator of ward number 18, Biplab Behera, said, “We have passed the tender. The BMC is planning to construct the public toilet soon.”

“The land belongs to the water resources department. We have written to them and are waiting for their nod. Once we get the clearance, the construction will commence,” said City Engineer Narad Chandra Rath.

Meanwhile, BMC Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das informed, “We have a proposal for Palasuni and in March this year, a public toilet will be built there, which can be accessed by the people.”