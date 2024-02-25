Bhubaneswar: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists Sunday demanded a high-level probe into alleged Class-X state board examination question paper leak.

The ABVP activists alleged that the English question paper of the Odisha High School Certificate Examination for Class-X was leaked Friday. Holding posters and banners, the ABVP students raised slogans against School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi and attempted to barge into the official residence of the minister.

The protestors engaged in a scuffle with the police. The police took the protesters in a van and later released them.

A purported video of an English question paper and answer sheet went viral on social media.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, which is conducting the examination, Saturday rejected the allegation of English question paper leak.

“Though such a big incident of question paper leak has happened, the minister has remained silent over the issue. So, we have come to his house to seek answers from him”, said ABVP state secretary Arijit Patnaik.

Alleging the BJD government has cheated the students, ABVP national secretary Budhadeb Bag demanded a high-level investigation into the alleged question paper leak case. He also demanded strong action against persons involved in the incident.

The ABVP activists also demanded that the Class-X English paper examination be held again.

More than 5.5 lakh students are appearing in the matriculation examination at 3,047 centres across the state. The tests started on February 20 and will continue till March 4.

PTI