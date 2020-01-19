Kolkata: The ABVP national organising secretary (East) Sunil Ambekar said Sunday the student organisation was not involved in the January 15 unrest in Visva Bharati university campus in Shantiniketan. He dared those linking the ABVP to the unrest in Visva Bharati to prove their charge.

Asked about Students Federation of India (SFI) allegations that ABVP was behind the student violence in Visva Bharati campus January 15, Ambekar told reporters, “They (left students) fight among themselves and then link ABVP with that. Let the identity of those arrested in connection with the incident be ascertained. I am challenging them.”

ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar claimed that the two persons arrested in connection with the incident ‘are linked’ to Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. He alleged the state government is ‘harbouring violence in educational institutions in West Bengal’.

According to police two groups of students clashed inside the Visva Bharati campus January 15 leaving two persons injured.

The university authorities had said that the clash was not linked to politics but the SFI alleged that ABVP activists armed with rods attacked its members in the wake of protests against CAA.

Ambekar also blamed the Left for creating lawlessness in few campuses they are in power, like the Jawaharlal Nehru Univesrity and the Jadavpur University here.

“They (the left) talk about democracy and they term it as democratic protest but when some guests go there to attend a seminar, to address a lecture and they confine these guests and misbehave,” shot back Ambekar.

PTI