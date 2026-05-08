Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari Friday said the new BJP government in the state would fulfil all promises made in the party’s election manifesto and work in coordination with the Centre to realise the aspirations of the people.

Addressing party legislators after being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, Adhikari said the atmosphere of fear in Bengal had ended and asserted that the state would now move towards an era of “trust”.

“Bhoi is out and, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said, bharosa is in,” Adhikari said amid loud cheers from party MLAs and supporters.

The senior BJP leader was earlier in the day unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s top state leadership, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.