Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal Friday, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Adhikari’s election as the leader of the West Bengal BJP legislature party at a post-meeting press conference here.

BJP sources said Adhikari’s name was proposed at the legislature party meeting in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at Brigade Parade Ground May 9.