Berhampur: Former Berhampur mayor Shibashankar Dash, alias Pintu, arrested in connection with the murder of advocate Pitabas Panda, will be shifted from Berhampur Circle Jail to Phulbani Jail for security reasons. Jail authorities had sought permission from the SDJM Court of Judge Kumar Spandan to transfer Dash, citing security concerns. The court has granted permission, public prosecutor Rajendra Sabat said. Dash will be moved to Phulbani Jail October 27. However, his wife has petitioned the court to shift him to a jail closer to Berhampur instead. The plea will be heard Saturday.

Police have arrested a total of 13 people in the case, including former MLA Bikram Panda, BJD leader Madan Mohan Dalai, and corporator Malay Bisoyi. All are lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail, which also houses accused in the Shanti Mishra murder case. Authorities fear Dash’s presence there could spark tension, as he reportedly had enmity with some of Mishra’s murder accused. Meanwhile, 53 lawyers have filed vakalatnamas to represent the co-accused in court.