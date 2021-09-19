Bhubaneswar: The state Crime Branch (CB) investigating the mysterious death of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra Saturday conducted lie detection or polygraph test on Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here.

Behera is one of the accused in the sensational death of Mohapatra. The deceased ACF’s cook Manmath Kumbha also underwent the polygraph test at the SFSL Saturday.

Sources also claimed that the cops are planning to conduct lie detection test on Mohaptra’s wife Bidya Bharati too.

Notably, Mohapatra who sustained almost 95 per cent burn injuries succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and hospital July 13 night.

The CB team that grilled the accused persons including his wife and DFO in the case is yet to solve the death mystery.

PNN