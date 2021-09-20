Bhubaneswar: Bidyabharati Panda, the wife of deceased Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, underwent lie detection test Monday at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar, a source informed.

According to the source, Bidyabharati was accompanied by her father for the polygraph test. She reached the SFSL early in the morning.

Details of the quizzing by Crime Branch officials are still awaited.

It is pertinent to mention, the state agency probing into Soumya’s death had recently conducted lie detection tests of Gajapati divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha, who are key accused in the case.

The deceased ACF’s father Abhiram Mohapatra had earlier lodged an FIR against Bidyabharati, DFO Behera and the cook alleging that the trio is involved in the case, which is apparently a murder.

More than 100 questions were asked to Behera during a three-hour long polygraph test carried out September 18, the source added.

As there was gross mismatch in statements of the DFO and cook earlier recorded by Paralakhemundi police and the state Crime Branch during interrogation, the duo had to undergo lie detection tests.

Soumya had sustained 95 per cent burn injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital July 13.

PNN