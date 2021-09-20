Bhubaneswar: The body of minor boy, Jyoti Prakash Behera, who was washed away Sunday at Satabdi Nagar Bank Colony in open drain was recovered from a bush at Panchasakha Nagar here Monday morning.

However, official sources are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased. Following recovery, the body has been taken to Capital Hospital. More details will be furnished after officials confirm the body of minor boy, reports suggested.

It is pertinent to mention, the 15-year-old boy was swept away after he accidentally fell into an open drain at Satabdi Nagar near Siripur locality in Bhubaneswar while he was on his way to tuition.

The Class X student identified as Jyoti Prakash Behera hailed from Palamandap area of Barmunda in the capital city. The victim’s family members informed media that Jyoti left home around 2 pm Sunday for tuition saying that he was going to collect Sanskrit notes from his teacher, who resides at Saubhagya Nagar lane-7.

While going through an open field near his teacher’s house Jyoti lost balance of his bicycle due to heavy current of rainwater and fell into an open drain. Soon, he was swept away gushing through the drain.

More details awaited.

PNN