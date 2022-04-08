Bhadrak: In a horrendous incident, a man sustained grievous burn injuries on his face Thursday night after he was attacked with acid over property dispute and other family issues by his elder brother and sister-in-law at Silandi village under Bant police limits of Bhadrak.

While the victim has alleged property dispute behind the attack, police is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the acid attack.

According to a source, the victim identified as Partha Sarathi Jena was on his way to Chhenapadi market to buy medicines for his father when some miscreants threw acid on his face. The miscreants intercepted him on the road and threw acid, causing severe burn injuries in his eyes and face.

However, Partha managed to escape from the crime spot and saved his life. Hiding at a place , he contacted his family members and neighbours for help.

After being rescued, the critically burnt man was rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) in an ambulance for treatment. He was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after his health condition deteriorated, the source added.

Meanwhile, the victim has alleged involvement of his elder brother and sister-in-law in the acid attack. “My brother and sister-in-law tricked me and took me to a cremation ground where they attacked me with acid. They attacked me over several issues which includes property dispute, liquor trading as well as political enmity. They took away my motorcycle as I ran away from the place,” the victim Partha said.

On being informed, Bant police reached the spot and registered a case in this connection. A detailed probe is underway.

PNN